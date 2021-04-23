Carey Mulligan dedicates Independent Spirit awards win to Helen McCrory
Published
Accepting an Independent Spirit Award, Mulligan thanked the late star for "everything she gave us".Full Article
Published
Accepting an Independent Spirit Award, Mulligan thanked the late star for "everything she gave us".Full Article
Nomadland, Chloe Zhao’s portrayal of itinerant communities in the modern American West, was named best feature, continuing its..
Riz Ahmed and Carey Mulligan’s wins bring a touch of energy to yet another awkward virtual awards show
Back in the..