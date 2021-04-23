Here comes the pink moon! But will it actually be pink? And is it a 'super moon'? Here's what to know.
The final week of April will kick off with a full moon, known this month as the pink moon. Plus it's a supermoon!
Although the full moon won’t be turning pink, it promises to be an incredible spectacle
