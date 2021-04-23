Wales manager Ryan Giggs to miss Euro 2020 after assault charges
Published
The former Manchester United star was on Friday formally accused of assaulting two women.Full Article
Published
The former Manchester United star was on Friday formally accused of assaulting two women.Full Article
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.Wales manager Giggs, 47, is..
Ryan Giggs will not be in charge of Wales at the Euros, with deputy Rob Page taking the lead