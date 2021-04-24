Lindsay Lohan's father Michael arrested, charged with patient brokering, authorities say
The father of actress Lindsay Lohan was arrested in Palm Beach County. Florida Friday on patient brokering charges, authorities said.
Michael Lohan was arrested in Palm Beach, Fl., on Friday April 23 for alleged “patient brokering.”
Lindsay Lohan‘s father is under arrest. Michael Lohan, 60, was arrested for alleged patient brokering, or bringing addicts to..