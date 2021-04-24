Oxygen shortage | 20 COVID-19 patients die in Delhi Jaipur Golden Hospital
Meanwhile, Batra Hospital receives emergency oxygen supply moments after it exhausted its stock.Full Article
One of India's largest healthcare providers was forced to halt hospital admissions in Delhi on Friday (local time) over oxygen..
Six private hospitals in Delhi have exhausted their oxygen stocks, according to the city's deputy chief minister.