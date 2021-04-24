Nightly clashes in Jerusalem continue during holy month of Ramadan
Published
The clashes, injuring four police and six protesters, have become an almost nightly occurrence since Ramadan started nearly two weeks ago.Full Article
Published
The clashes, injuring four police and six protesters, have become an almost nightly occurrence since Ramadan started nearly two weeks ago.Full Article
The clashes, injuring four police and six protesters, have become an almost nightly occurrence since Ramadan started nearly two..
Similar clashes have occurred nightly since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began last week.