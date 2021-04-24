Joe Biden has formally recognised the killing of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century as genocide.Full Article
Biden recognises killing of 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Empire as genocide
