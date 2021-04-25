Iraq Covid hospital fire: At least 23 dead after 'oxygen tank explodes'
Published
A hospital treating Covid patients in Baghdad is ablaze, after reports of an oxygen tank explosion.Full Article
Published
A hospital treating Covid patients in Baghdad is ablaze, after reports of an oxygen tank explosion.Full Article
Some 110 people were also injured, Interior Ministry spokesman Khalid al-Muhanna said. Most of the dead and injured were patients.
A fire broke out in a Baghdad hospital that cares for Covid-19 patients after oxygen cylinders reportedly exploded late on Saturday..
At least 23 people died when a fire broke out Sunday in a coronavirus intensive care unit in the capital of Iraq, a country with..