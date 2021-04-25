From the Archives, 2009: Bombers come from the clouds in Anzac Day clash
In arguably the greatest Anzac Day clash of all time, little separated the two sides for most of the match. But Collingwood led by 14 points as late as the 25-minute mark as rain started to fall. That was before goals to Leroy Jetta and Ricky Dyson, then a rushed behind which made it a one-point ball game. Enter David Zaharakis, who somehow steered the ball home under duress to claim a famous Anzac Day win.Full Article