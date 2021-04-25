Turkey summons U.S. ambassador over Biden Armenia genocide recognition
Turkey rejects the use of the word genocide and claims that both Turks and Armenians were killed.Full Article
Biden said on Saturday that the 1915 killings constituted genocide, a historic declaration that infuriated Turkey and further..
By Ivan Gutterman*
It's April 24, 1915. Some 250 Armenian intellectuals are rounded up in Constantinople and imprisoned..