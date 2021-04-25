Fares Maatou: 14-year-old boy charged with teenager's murder in Newham
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Fares Maatou who died after being attacked in East Ham, Newham, on Friday afternoon.Full Article
A 14-year-old boy is accused of the murder of Fares Maatou, who was stabbed with a "knife cane".
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a teenager was stabbed to death in east London.