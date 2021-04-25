India Covid: Patients struggle at home as hospitals choke
India's Covid sick struggle to get treatment at home due to black marketing of oxygen and drugs.Full Article
Grief-stricken relatives are being forced to store their dead at home and hospitals are struggling to function amid India's..
India recorded more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday - the highest single-day rise seen in the world. And for the..