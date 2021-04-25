Ex-Post Office chief Vennells quits Morrisons and Dunelm boards

Paula Vennells, the ex-Post Office chief executive, is quitting the boards of two major retailers days after her former employer was found culpable over one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

