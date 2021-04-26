Oscars: 'Nomadland' wins best picture
The story about a community of van dwellers in the American West has taken best picture at the 93rd Oscars. Here are some of the other winners so far.Full Article
The pandemic-delayed Academy Awards ceremony takes place at a Los Angeles rail station on Sunday on what could be a historic night..
