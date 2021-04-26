Elon Musk's SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract, will land astronauts on moon by 2024
Published
The Crew-2 mission is the second of six crewed missions NASA and SpaceX will fly as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.Full Article
Published
The Crew-2 mission is the second of six crewed missions NASA and SpaceX will fly as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.Full Article
WASHINGTON — NASA has released images of its Lunar Gateway space station ahead of its proposed launch of two modules in..
NEW YORK (AP) — Technology mogul Elon Musk has a lined up a new gig in addition to his jobs as CEO of electric car maker Tesla..