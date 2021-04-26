Oscars 2021: Director Chloé Zhao makes history
Chloé Zhao is the first woman of colour - and only the second woman at all - to win best director.Full Article
Road movie Nomadland won the top prize at the Oscars, where director Chloe Zhao made history.The ceremony also saw Sir Anthony..
"Nomadland," the gritty yet life-affirming tale of wandering van-dwellers, scored a triple crown at the 93rd Oscars Sunday evening,..