Teed-off golf courses lobby to get Ontario to reverse closures amid pandemic
People hoping to hit the greens this spring were surprised Ontario's enhanced stay-at-home-order amid the pandemic has shut golf courses, among other outdoor amenities. Enthusiasts of the sport say safety protocols were already well put in place, and they're lobbying the province to reopen sites that were closed April 16. The no-contact outdoor sport was played throughout 2020, after clubs initiated health and safety protocols.Full Article