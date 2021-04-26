The UK has imposed sanctions on 22 people accused of serious corruption in Russia, South Africa and four other nations in the first use of a new tool to fight corrupt activities globally.Full Article
UK government imposes sanctions on 22 people accused of serious corruption
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
China: New Decree Tells Religious Leaders To ‘Support The Communist Party’
Eurasia Review
By Yang Ming
The Chinese government is implementing a new decree on May 1 that will require all religious..
Constitutional Reform In Contemporary Bosnia – Analysis
Eurasia Review
More coverage
6am-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6am-2021-03-16