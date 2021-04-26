California Gov. Gavin Newsom to face recall vote as petition drive hits signature goal
Published
Organizers of a petition drive to force a recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom gathered enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Published
Organizers of a petition drive to force a recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom gathered enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run
for California Governor.
The longtime Republican shared
a press release on..
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Wednesday, March 17.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacts to a recall campaign against him that has now gathered more than 1.5 million signatures.