Russian hackers breached Washington DC police department's database and have threatened to share information with criminal gangs unless it pays an unspecified ransom.Full Article
Russian hackers target US police in apparent ransomware attack
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., police department said Monday that its computer network was breached, and a..
SeattlePI.com
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack
D.C. police said its computer network was breached, and a Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate claimed to have stolen sensitive..
Upworthy