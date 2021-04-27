Human Rights Watch: Israel committing 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians
Human Rights Watch has called on the International Criminal Court to investigate "systematic discrimination" against Palestinians.Full Article
An International rights watchdog accused Israel on Tuesday of committing apartheid against Palestinians, a claim denied by the..
Israel met the legal definition for crimes of apartheid as set out by the Rome Statute, Human Rights Watch said in a 213-page..