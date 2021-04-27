Labour accuses Boris Johnson of lying over flat renovation costs
Published
Jonathan Ashworth calls for a "full and frank explanation" of who paid for works in Downing Street.Full Article
Published
Jonathan Ashworth calls for a "full and frank explanation" of who paid for works in Downing Street.Full Article
A senior minister has said Boris Johnson did pay for the refurbishment of his official Downing Street flat out of his own pocket,..
The UK's opposition Labour Party has demanded an investigation into the funding of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's London apartment,..