Julian Nagelsmann: Bayern Munich appoints Leipzig coach to replace Hansi Flick
Bayern Munich has appointed Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann to replace Hansi Flick on a five-year contract.Full Article
Julian Nagelsmann is the most expensive manager in the world at 33 years of ago after Bayern Munich paid 25 million euros to RB..
Bayern Munich have appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager, having reached a compensation agreement with RB Leipzig.