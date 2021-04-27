Chadwick Boseman's brother 'defends Anthony Hopkins' Oscar win' after 'snub' backlash

Chadwick Boseman's brother 'defends Anthony Hopkins' Oscar win' after 'snub' backlash

Sky News

Published

Chadwick Boseman's family have defended Sir Anthony Hopkins' Oscar win, according to US media, following a backlash from fans who thought the award should have gone to the late Black Panther star.

Full Article