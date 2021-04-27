Britney Spears to address court directly over battle with her father
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Britney Spears' mom Lynne objects to her father Jamie's hefty attorney fees
Bang Media International Limited
Lynne Spears has filed a new court document against her ex-husband Jamie Spears for "improper" attorney fees for services not "in..
-
Britney Spears’ mum accused of ‘exploiting’ her daughter by dad Jamie
PinkNews
-
Britney Spears' Father Accuses Her Mother of Exploiting Star for 'Personal Profit'
Newsmax
-
Britney Spears' dad argues mom Lynne 'exploited' singer's 'pain and trauma' with book release: court docs
FOXNews.com
-
Britney Spears’ mum joins legal battle against her dad
PinkNews
More coverage
Britney Spears 'Cried for Two Weeks' After 'Framing Britney Spears' Documentary
Wibbitz Top Stories
Britney Spears 'Cried for Two Weeks' After 'Framing Britney Spears' Documentary.
The 'New York Times' documentary,..
Fans gather for Britney Spears conservatorship court hearing
PA - Press Association STUDIO