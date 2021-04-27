Britney Spears Asks to Address Court Overseeing Her Conservatorship
A lawyer for the singer told the judge presiding in her case that Spears was seeking to speak to the court on an “expedited basis.”Full Article
Britney Spears is set to speak about the "status of the conservatorship" at a court hearing on June 23.
The pop star's court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III told the court in a hearing on Tuesday that he planned to submit a..