Covid vaccine: Sore arm and headache most common side effects
Published
A UK study of more than 600,000 people found reactions to the jabs were "mild and short-lived".Full Article
Published
A UK study of more than 600,000 people found reactions to the jabs were "mild and short-lived".Full Article
Keep These Do's and
Don'ts in Mind After Getting
Your COVID-19 Vaccine.
If you recently had or are set to receive a..
Even as the pause is in place for the Johnson and Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, Pfzier and Moderna have picked up the..