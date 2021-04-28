Bafta TV Awards: Steve McQueen's Small Axe leads nominations
Steve McQueen's series has 15 nominations, with The Crown and I May Destroy You also in the running.
Steve McQueen's Small Axe series leads this year's British Academy Television Awards nominations with 15 nods.
Si Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series, royal drama The Crown and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You lead the nominations..