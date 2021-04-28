Ed Balls Day Turns 10. How Is It Still Funny?
Published
A decade is an eternity in internet years. But people still haven’t forgotten the British politician’s errant tweet, and he’s still playing along.Full Article
Published
A decade is an eternity in internet years. But people still haven’t forgotten the British politician’s errant tweet, and he’s still playing along.Full Article
Nebula plays "soccer" with these little paper balls tossed by her owner. She would go crazy like this all day long if we had the..