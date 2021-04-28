World Snooker Championship: Mark Selby and Kyren Wilson advance to semi-finals
Published
Mark Selby and Kyren Wilson move into the semi-finals of the World Championship with commanding victories over Mark Williams and Neil Robertson.Full Article
Published
Mark Selby and Kyren Wilson move into the semi-finals of the World Championship with commanding victories over Mark Williams and Neil Robertson.Full Article
Third seed Neil Robertson moves into the World Championship quarter-finals with a clinical 13-9 win over Jack Lisowski.