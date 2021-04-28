Detectives are investigating the "suspicious" death of a serving police community support officer (PCSO) who has been found dead in Kent.Full Article
Police investigate 'suspicious' death of serving PCSO in Kent
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
PCSO wrote beautiful poem about Kent village now 'shocked' by her death
Canterbury Times
Julia James, a police community support officer, was found dead on a path not far from her home in the hamlet of Snowdown, near..
First picture as PCSO Julia James, 53, found dead near Aylesham
Sevenoaks Chronicle
Police name PCSO found dead as her death is declared 'suspicious'
Sevenoaks Chronicle
-
PCSO found dead in remote woodland
BBC News
-
Julia James: PCSO found dead in remote Snowdown woods
BBC Local News