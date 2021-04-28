Former Intern Accuses Scott Stringer of Sexual Assault
Jean Kim said Mr. Stringer assaulted her when she was an unpaid intern on his campaign 20 years ago and warned her not to tell anyone. He denied the allegation.Full Article
