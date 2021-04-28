India surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 deaths as health system buckles under virus surge
The World Health Organisation says it is working to deliver 4,000 oxygen concentrators to India amid an explosion of new coronavirus cases.Full Article
India's underfunded health system is on the brink of collapse as the world's worst coronavirus surge wears out the nation. This..
By Arun Kumar*
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his short recent address to the nation, used the imagery of a..