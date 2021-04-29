Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts
Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz as video surfaced of him with his eyes closed during Biden's address.
Twitter users, including fellow Texan Rep. Joaquin Castro, slammed Sen. Ted Cruz for apparently falling asleep during President Joe..