Prince William and Duchess Kate are still gold on their 10th wedding anniversary
Published
Beset by scandal and strife, British royals fondly recall the lovely wedding of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton 10 years ago on April 29.
Published
Beset by scandal and strife, British royals fondly recall the lovely wedding of Prince William and the former Kate Middleton 10 years ago on April 29.
The Queen announces Happy Anniversary to Prince William and Kate Middleton! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
The royal family has congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their 10th wedding anniversary.