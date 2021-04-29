Detectives are urgently trying to trace the mother of a newborn found in a park in Birmingham.Full Article
Police appeal for help in finding mum of hours-old baby left in park
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mum and her 14 baby ducklings were escorted by volunteers after they got TRAPPED far from their pond
SWNS STUDIO
A mum and her 14 baby ducklings halted traffic when they were personally escorted by a convoy of volunteers after they got trapped..
Police plea to mum one week after baby found in city park
Tamworth Herald
-
Birmingham: CCTV released in search for abandoned baby's mum
BBC Local News
-
Mum of abandoned Kings Norton baby 'primary concern' for police
BBC Local News
More coverage
Wed LAF Closed Captions
KQTV
Wed LAF Closed Captions
6am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN