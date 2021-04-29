London City Airport has become the first major international airport to control air traffic remotely.Full Article
London City becomes first major airport to control air traffic remotely
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
London City becomes world’s first major airport with remote air traffic control
PA - Press Association STUDIO
London City has become the world’s first major airport fully controlled remotely via a digital tower.All flights are being guided..
6am-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
More coverage
5am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-03-15
6am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-.adkergnha.;kgjae;gae
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN