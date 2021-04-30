'Rejoicing became mourning': At least 45 killed in stampede at Israeli religious festival
Published
Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.Full Article
Published
Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured in a stampede at a religious festival in northern Israel.Full Article
At least 44 people have been killed after a stampede at a religious bonfire festival attended by tens of thousands.
People gather at the scene the morning after a deadly stampede at a Jewish religious event in northern Israel.Medical officials..