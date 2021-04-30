UK reports 15 more COVID deaths and 2,381 new cases as second vaccine doses pass 14.5 million
Published
The UK has reported another 15 coronavirus-deaths and 2,381 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
Published
The UK has reported another 15 coronavirus-deaths and 2,381 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
Return-to-Work agreement remains unchanged as industry continues to monitor vaccination efforts
The Alliance of Motion..
Watch VideoFlights from the U.S. carrying pandemic aid will arrive today in India, which is dealing with the world's worst COVID..