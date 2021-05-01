Packers finally give Aaron Rodgers WR help in NFL draft, taking Clemson's Amari Rodgers
The Packers traded up seven spots to get QB Aaron Rodgers some help at WR, taking Clemson's Amari Rodgers with the 85th overall pick in the NFL draft.
The Packers made a rare draft decision by their standards, taking a wide receiver -- Clemson's Amari Rodgers -- in the third round..