A 16-year-old boy is among five people arrested on Saturday morning as part of a police investigation into right-wing terrorism.Full Article
Sixteen-year-old boy among five held in right-wing counter-terror arrests
A 16-year-old boy is among five people arrested on Saturday morning as part of a police investigation into right-wing terrorism.
