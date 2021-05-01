Lakers' LeBron James returns from injury, but 'I don't think I'll ever get back to 100%'
LeBron James said he might 'never get back to 100%' after returning from his high right ankle sprain in the Lakers' 110-106 loss to the Kings.
What I'm Hearing: Mark Medina details LeBron James ankle injury and where the Lakers go from here as they try to stay competitive..