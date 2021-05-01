El Ghazi strikes late Villa winner to severely dent Everton's European hopes
Published
Anwar El Ghazi's superb late strike secured victory for Aston Villa and dealt a significant blow to Everton's hopes of a top-four finish.Full Article
Published
Anwar El Ghazi's superb late strike secured victory for Aston Villa and dealt a significant blow to Everton's hopes of a top-four finish.Full Article
Anwar El Ghazi's superb late strike secured victory for Aston Villa and dealt a significant blow to Everton's hopes of a top-four..