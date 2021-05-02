Nandigram Election Result 2021 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee or Suvendu Adhikari? Counting of votes begin
All eyes will be on Nandigram which went to poll in the second phase of elections on April 1.Full Article
Mamata Banerjee wins in the Nandigram district by a margin of 1200 votes. Initially, the count appeared to be in favour of the BJP..
Counting for West Bengal Assembly elections is underway. Early trends show BJP's Suvendu Adhikari leading from Nandigram, he is..