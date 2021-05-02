The UK is to send 1,000 more ventilators to India as it battles a surge in coronavirus cases.Full Article
UK to send 1,000 more ventilators to India as it battles surge in COVID cases
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
As U.S. Vaccinations Increase, Pandemic Is Grim In India, Elsewhere
Newsy
Watch VideoMore than 101 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. People are gathering in public again,..
-
UK rushes to increase aid to India's health care system
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: Pakistan restricts border travel to fight virus
SeattlePI.com
-
UK to send 1,000 more ventilators to India to help battle Covid surge
Belfast Telegraph
-
Wall Street Journal says pressure is mounting on vaccine manufacturers to forego Intellectual Property Rights
MENAFN.com
More coverage
US to Restrict Travel From India Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases
Wibbitz Top Stories
United States to, Restrict Travel From India, Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases.
Joe Biden’s administration is set to ban all..
-
Covid India: Delhi extends lockdown for one more week
Khaleej Times
-
US to restrict flights from India due to COVID-19 surge; WHO green lights Moderna vaccine: Latest COVID-19 updates
USATODAY.com
-
The Latest: Fire at India hospital kills 18 virus patients
SeattlePI.com
-
Hospital fire kills 18 virus patients as India steps up jabs
SeattlePI.com