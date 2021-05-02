Covid: UK sending 1,000 more ventilators to India
Boris Johnson says the UK will "be there for India in its time of need" as he pledges extra support.Full Article
Britain will send another 1,000 ventilators to India, the government said on Sunday, stepping up its support as India's healthcare..
Special cargo from UAE with Covid-19 supplies arrived in India on Thursday. The cargo had 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs, and other..