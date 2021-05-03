Record 31 Covid deaths 2,041 new infections
The Public Health Ministry on Monday reported a new daily high of 31 coronavirus deaths and 2,041 new infections over the previous 24 hours.Full Article
A two-week lockdown will be imposed in Karnataka from May 10 to May 24 6 am in view of record surge in coronavirus cases in the..
US stock futures went into reverse an hour ahead of the Wall Street open after April's US jobs growth proved much weaker than..