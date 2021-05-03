New Zealand’s Ardern Says Differences with China Over Human Rights Record 'Harder to Reconcile'
Published
Prime minister takes harder stance with Beijing after foreign minister expresses reluctance to criticize regional neighborFull Article
Published
Prime minister takes harder stance with Beijing after foreign minister expresses reluctance to criticize regional neighborFull Article
New Zealand's differences with China on human rights are becoming "harder to reconcile", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said.
Differences between New Zealand and its top trading partner China are becoming harder to reconcile as Beijing's role in the world..