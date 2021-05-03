IPL 2021: After KKR players, three members of MS Dhoni-led CSK camp test positive for COVID-19
CSK's chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive.Full Article
Earlier on Monday, the match between KKR and RCB was postponed after two KKR players tested positive
This comes hours after the news that two Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have been isolated..