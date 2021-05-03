Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, wife Melinda Gates, announce divorce after 27-year marriage
The announcement that the couple is splitting after 27 years of marriage has the power to ripple through the technology industry.
Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage, the couple announced in a joint statement Monday.